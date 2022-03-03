Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 4,009 VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VIZIO by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in VIZIO by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 397,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,920 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VIZIO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $28.80.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300 in the last 90 days.

VIZIO Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.