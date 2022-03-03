Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

