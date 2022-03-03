Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $70,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CommScope by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 31.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,689 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CommScope by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

