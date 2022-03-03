Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $98,000 in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,561,000 after acquiring an additional 252,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after buying an additional 146,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 135,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 98,780 shares in the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

