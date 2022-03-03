Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter.

HYT stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

