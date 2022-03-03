Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

