FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Issued By Cormark

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.31. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.55.

TD stock opened at C$101.49 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$78.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.20. The company has a market cap of C$184.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

