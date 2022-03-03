FY2022 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.04. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE EME opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.99 and its 200-day moving average is $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $135.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.