FY2022 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.04. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCOR Group (EME)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.