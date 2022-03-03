FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$9.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.72. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

