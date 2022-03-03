FY2022 EPS Estimates for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Decreased by Analyst

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portage Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portage Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.