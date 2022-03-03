FY2023 EPS Estimates for Colabor Group Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Colabor Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Shares of Colabor Group stock opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. Colabor Group has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$81.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.87.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

