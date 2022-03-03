Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLPEY shares. Barclays raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.77.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 20,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

