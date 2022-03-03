Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Gartner worth $109,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,950 shares of company stock worth $2,458,481 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

IT stock opened at $283.98 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

