GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

GDI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.17.

TSE:GDI traded up C$1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.28. The company had a trading volume of 48,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,881. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$43.75 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

