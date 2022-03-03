Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

GNK opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.80. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $37,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $631,142. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

