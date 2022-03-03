Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $136.80

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.80 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($2.00). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.97), with a volume of 319,664 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GENL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.86) to GBX 192 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 185 ($2.48) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.99 million and a P/E ratio of -14.81.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

