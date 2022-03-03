Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.10. Generac posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $15.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC traded up $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $319.88. 621,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.48 and its 200-day moving average is $382.50. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Generac has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

