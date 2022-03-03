General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $67.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.22.
Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.
In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $69.95.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.
General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
