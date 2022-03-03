General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $67.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 14.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 141.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

