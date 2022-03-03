General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $68.27. 3,754,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. General Mills has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

