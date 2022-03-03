Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GNE opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $155.43 million, a P/E ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -499.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

