Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Weber as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00. Weber Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

