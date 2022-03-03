Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of MEI Pharma worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEIP. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 202,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.17 on Thursday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $288.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MEIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

