Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,413 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,219 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Provident Bancorp worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 137.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $152,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $165,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

