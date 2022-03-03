Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Flexsteel Industries worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLXS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 80.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 12,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $278,254.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,204 shares of company stock valued at $544,390 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

