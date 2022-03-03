George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Increased to C$177.00 by Analysts at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$171.00 to C$177.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.71.

WN stock traded up C$4.69 on Thursday, hitting C$144.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,724. The stock has a market cap of C$21.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$138.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$97.30 and a 1 year high of C$150.63.

In other George Weston news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,577,283.33. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Insiders sold a total of 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 in the last 90 days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

