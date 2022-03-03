Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ROCK stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,739 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

