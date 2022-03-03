Glaukos Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glaukos in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.47. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $281,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.