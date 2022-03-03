Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUG opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

