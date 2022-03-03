Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.78% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $23,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

