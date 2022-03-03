Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.80.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $9.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 117.17 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $191.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Globant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

