GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 46,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,763,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Get GoodRx alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -241.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.