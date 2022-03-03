Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 6,695 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 726,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after acquiring an additional 164,951 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 298,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 133,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,206,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $342.79 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

