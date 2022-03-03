Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 35,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

