Gradient Investments LLC Has $13.93 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $77,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.09. 163,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

