Gradient Investments LLC Has $26.39 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.59. 1,157,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $303.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

