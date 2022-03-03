Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.52. 218,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.63 and its 200-day moving average is $250.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.