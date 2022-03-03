Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,775 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.92% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $98,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 301,596 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 43,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,608. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.