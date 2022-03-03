Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 114,044 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX remained flat at $$43.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 515,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,191. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

