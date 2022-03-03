Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NIO by 85.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 4,138.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,676 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,442,730. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

