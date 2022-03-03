Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust comprises about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after buying an additional 154,696 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,546. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

