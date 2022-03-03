Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 121,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,050,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,787,000 after buying an additional 66,126 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.