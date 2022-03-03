Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,443.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.61.

ENPH stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.61. 95,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,903. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.92. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,674 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

