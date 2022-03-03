Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,251,527. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

