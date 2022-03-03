Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SCHN stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

