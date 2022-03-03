Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Mar 3rd, 2022

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

