Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given New €21.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €21.60 ($24.27) to €21.40 ($24.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,836. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Grifols by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth approximately $11,042,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 83.5% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 6.6% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

