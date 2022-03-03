Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Short Interest Down 96.8% in February

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Groove Botanicals stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Groove Botanicals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

