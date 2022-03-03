GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

GRWG traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 2.75.

GRWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after acquiring an additional 68,510 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

