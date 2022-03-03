Grupo Supervielle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,201 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,373% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

