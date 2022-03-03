GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.