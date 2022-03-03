GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.95.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
